San Francisco Employers, Don't Forget The Annual Reporting Form Due May 2!

Employers subject to San Francisco's Fair Chance Ordinance or the Health Care Security Ordinance are required to submit the Employer Annual Report Form to the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) by May 2, 2025. The Annual Report Form provides the OLSE with a snapshot of the employer's compliance with these two San Francisco ordinances.

Employers who fail to submit the form by the deadline may incur a penalty of $500 per quarter.

Instructions and resources for employers required to report can be found on the OLSE's website.

Fair Chance Ordinance

San Francisco's Fair Chance Ordinance (FCO) applies to employers with five or more employees globally, as well as employers of any size who contract with the City and County of San Francisco. Similar to the State of California's Fair Chance Act, the FCO prohibits covered employers from inquiring about arrest or conviction records from job applicants for positions requiring at least eight hours of work per week in San Francisco until a conditional offer of employment is made.

Additionally, the FCO restricts covered employers from considering certain facts during the application process, including an arrest that did not result in a conviction.

The annual reporting requirements include disclosing the number of employees hired to work in San Francisco in 2024, whether background checks were conducted on job applicants, and if any individuals with a conviction history were hired.

Health Care Security Ordinance

The Health Care Security Ordinance (HCSO) applies to private and non-profit employers who employ any individual in San Francisco and have twenty or more workers, or fifty or more in the case of non-profits, inside or outside of San Francisco. Under the HCSO, covered employers must spend a legally mandated minimum amount on healthcare for each employee working eight or more hours per week in San Francisco.

The reporting requirement includes disclosing the number of individuals employed each quarter of 2024, the number of employees covered by the HCSO in each of those quarters, the employer's total spending on healthcare, and the types of healthcare coverage offered to employees.