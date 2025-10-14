Senate Confirms New Administrator To Lead DOL's Wage And Hour Division

On October 7, 2025, the U.S. Senate confirmed, by a 51–47 vote, the nomination of Andrew Rogers to be administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division (WHD).

On October 7, 2025, the U.S. Senate confirmed, by a 51–47 vote, the nomination of Andrew Rogers to be administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division (WHD). The division enforces federal labor laws related to minimum wage, overtime pay, child labor, and family and medical leave.

Rogers will be responsible for pushing forward the Wage and Hour Division's regulatory agenda. This may include rulemaking concerning independent contractor classification, joint-employer status, overtime exemptions under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), and the minimum wage for federal contractors. Rogers also will administer the agency's opinion letter program and the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program, which permits employers to self-report violations of the FLSA and the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

On February 4, 2025, Rogers was appointed as the acting general counsel of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after President Donald Trump removed the previous general counsel, Karla Gilbride. Previously, Rogers served as chief counsel to the EEOC chair and in the WHD, where he focused on regulations and opinion letters. Before that, Rogers practiced labor and employment law in the private sector, and he clerked for then-Chief Judge Harvey Bartle III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Next Steps

Employers may wish to stay abreast of any proposed regulations or executive orders related to the FLSA, FMLA, and other federal labor laws as the Trump administration seeks to reverse a number of regulatory actions undertaken by the Biden administration.

