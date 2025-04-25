Decoding Appeals, Episode 4: Clerks' Perspectives, Part 2 (Video)

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings you insights and expertise from the front lines of the courtroom. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help you navigate the complexities of the appeals process.

Back by popular demand, host Owen Wolfe is joined by Amanda Williams and Cat Johns, two former judicial law clerks, for another insightful discussion. This episode delves into the unique advantages law clerks bring to private practice, the critical role of oral arguments in appeals—including strategies for preparing for a hot or cold bench—and the art of drafting effective briefs. The speakers also examine how understanding the interplay between different court levels can influence case outcomes. Tune in for an engaging conversation that offers fresh perspectives on the appeals process and the value former clerks bring to the table.

Originally Published by 20 December 2024

