LaborSpeak: Update On The State Of Non-compete Restrictions (Video)

Last August, a federal district court set aside the Federal Trade Commission's rule banning non-competes. The FTC recently halted its appeals of that ruling and a similar decision, likely signaling the abandonment of a federal ban. However, in the absence of a federal non-compete ban, there has been a growing trend among states to limit or prohibit the use of non-competes. Here's a quick update on those efforts.

