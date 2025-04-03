Ensuring Employee Selection Procedures Comply With California Law

California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) prohibits discrimination both in the selection of employees and during employment based on certain protected characteristics. Federal law provides similar protections under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Consequently, California employers must ensure their employee selection process is free from discrimination.

Any selection policy or practice that disproportionately impacts individuals based on the protected characteristics enumerated below is unlawful unless it is job-related and consistent with business necessity.

Employers must design and implement their selection procedures, including tests and interviews, to make certain they are fair and equitable. FEHA prohibits any non-job-related inquiries of applicants or employees, either verbally or through the use of an application form, that express, directly or indirectly, a limitation, specification, or discrimination as to race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation, or any intent to make such a limitation, specification, or discrimination.

Employers should also be cognizant of the following requirements under FEHA:

Requests for Transfer or Promotion : Employers must consider such requests and must not restrict information on promotion and transfer opportunities in a way that discriminates based protected categories.

: Employers must consider such requests and must not restrict information on promotion and transfer opportunities in a way that discriminates based protected categories. Training : Employers must provide training opportunities equitably.

: Employers must provide training opportunities equitably. No-Transfer Policies: Policies maintaining segregation based on protected categories are prohibited.

CA employers must also comply with laws such as the Fair Chance Act, which requires specific procedures when conducting background checks of applicants and prohibits employers with five or more employers from asking candidates about their conviction history before making a job offer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.