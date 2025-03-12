High Stakes Investigations: Navigating Sensitive Investigations In A Crisis (Podcast)

In this episode, Charli Curran speaks with legal and reputation management experts Sarah Henchoz (A&O Shearman) and Antony Dunkels (Brunswick) to explore the multi-faceted challenges when organizations are faced with allegations of harassment, abuse, and discrimination involving executives or high-profile representatives.

Key insights include:

Collaboration between external experts in investigations, employment counsel, and crisis communications

Internal and public strategy for managing stakeholders

The increased risk of leaks in sensitive matters throughout the lifecycle of the investigation

Rebuilding trust to protect culture and reputation

A must-listen for those operating in General Counsel and People Office functions, as well as members of the Board.

