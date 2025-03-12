High Stakes Investigations: Navigating Sensitive Investigations In A Crisis (Podcast)

In this episode, Charli Curran speaks with legal and reputation management experts Sarah Henchoz (A&O Shearman) and Antony Dunkels (Brunswick) to explore the multi-faceted challenges when organizations are faced with allegations of harassment, abuse, and discrimination involving executives or high-profile representatives.
Key insights include:
- Collaboration between external experts in investigations, employment counsel, and crisis communications
- Internal and public strategy for managing stakeholders
- The increased risk of leaks in sensitive matters throughout the lifecycle of the investigation
- Rebuilding trust to protect culture and reputation
A must-listen for those operating in General Counsel and People Office functions, as well as members of the Board.
