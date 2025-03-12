ARTICLE
12 March 2025

High Stakes Investigations: Navigating Sensitive Investigations In A Crisis (Podcast)

In this episode, Charli Curran speaks with legal and reputation management experts Sarah Henchoz (A&O Shearman) and Antony Dunkels (Brunswick) to explore the multi-faceted challenges...
In this episode, Charli Curran speaks with legal and reputation management experts Sarah Henchoz (A&O Shearman) and Antony Dunkels (Brunswick) to explore the multi-faceted challenges when organizations are faced with allegations of harassment, abuse, and discrimination involving executives or high-profile representatives.

Key insights include:

  • Collaboration between external experts in investigations, employment counsel, and crisis communications
  • Internal and public strategy for managing stakeholders
  • The increased risk of leaks in sensitive matters throughout the lifecycle of the investigation
  • Rebuilding trust to protect culture and reputation

A must-listen for those operating in General Counsel and People Office functions, as well as members of the Board.

