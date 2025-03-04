Making Sense Of Labor & Employment Law's Alphabet Soup

There are a lot of acronyms to learn when it comes to labor and employment laws, as well as the regulatory bodies that oversee and enforce these laws! The role of HR professionals and small business owners revolves around managing your organization's most valuable asset – your people – and it is critical that you ensure compliance with laws aimed at protecting employees' rights, maintaining workplace safety, and promoting equality. Be an HR pro with this cheat sheet to the "alphabet soup" of labor and employment laws, including several pieces of legislation that may impact your business.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

The EEOC is a federal agency responsible for enforcing laws that prohibit workplace discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. It is essential for HR professionals to be familiar with EEOC regulations to ensure that their organization maintains a fair and nondiscriminatory work environment. Key anti-discrimination laws include:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: Prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin

The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA): Protects employees age 40 and older from discrimination

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): Ensures that individuals with disabilities are not discriminated against in the workplace

HR professionals must ensure that recruitment, hiring, promotion, and termination processes are free from discrimination. Using AI for recruitment? Do not assume it is always accurate, because if it is not, you could be walking headfirst into a violation!

Additionally, be knowledgeable about reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities, and address harassment complaints promptly to reduce the chance of litigation. In September 2024, a federal appeals court determined that even temporary pain may be classified as a "disability" under the ADA and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), entitling employees to certain job accommodations and protections.

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

The DOL is a federal agency that oversees a wide array of laws regarding labor rights, wages, and workplace conditions. Major laws under the DOL's jurisdiction include:

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Establishes minimum wage, overtime, and child labor regulations; ensures employees are compensated appropriately for their work

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA): Guarantees eligible employees the right to take job-protected, unpaid leave for specific family and medical reasons

HR professionals must be vigilant about proper classification of employees, particularly with regard to exempt vs. non-exempt status under the FLSA. Misclassifying an employee can result in back pay, penalties, and potentially expensive litigation. At the end of 2024, a federal judge struck down the 2024 U.S. Department of Labor's Final Rule that substantially increased the minimum salary thresholds for employees to qualify as exempt from overtime pay under the FLSA. If your company started implementing its overtime salary thresholds prior to the Final Rule being struck down, be sure to collaborate with your payroll team – and your legal team – to update your processes.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

OSHA is responsible for ensuring that workplaces are safe and free from recognized hazards that could harm employees. Especially for HR professionals working in industrial environments, be aware of OSHA regulations to protect both the health and safety of workers and to minimize the risk of workplace accidents.

Key OSHA regulations include:

General Duty Clause: Requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that could cause death or serious harm

Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements: Employers must track workplace injuries and illnesses and report serious incidents to OSHA

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Employers are required to provide appropriate PPE, such as gloves, helmets, or safety goggles, to employees working in hazardous conditions

Training and Education: Employers must train employees to recognize and avoid workplace hazards and provide safety protocols and emergency procedures

In 2023, OSHA launched a national emphasis program aimed at preventing and reducing workplace hazards in warehouses, distribution centers, and high-risk retail establishments, resulting in more frequent on-site inspections of the many warehouses and distribution centers in the Lehigh Valley. To ensure compliance and to make sure managers are prepared to respond if and when OSHA shows up on site, owners and HR leaders need to keep their policies, training programs, and records up to date. Failure to do so may result in costly and unnecessary citations and penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.