24 February 2025

Compliant Hiring: Current Legal Obligations When Building Your Workforce (Video)

Navigating the complexities of hiring can be challenging, especially when it comes to ensuring compliance with various legal standards. In this recorded webinar...
United States Employment and HR
Kelly Robreno Koster and Caroline Melo

Navigating the complexities of hiring can be challenging, especially when it comes to ensuring compliance with various legal standards. In this recorded webinar, Bracewell Labor & Employment partner Kelly Robreno Koster and associate Caroline Melo Chapman discuss the current legal landscape affecting hiring and how employers can comply with the latest laws while also building a diverse and productive workforce. Key topics that will be discussed include:

  • Equal pay laws, including pay transparency obligations;
  • Background checks;
  • Ban-the-box laws;
  • Drug testing; and
  • Strategies to mitigate bias.

Kelly Robreno Koster
Caroline Melo
