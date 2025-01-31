Fastest 5 Minutes: Executive Orders, DEI, Tariffs, And DOGE (Podcast)

This week's special edition focuses on the "Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity" Executive Order, a Presidential Memorandum entitled "America First Trade Policy," and the latest on Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"), and is hosted by Peter Eyre, Rebecca Springer, and Alex Schaefer. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

