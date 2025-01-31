ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Supreme Court Makes It A Little Easier To Win Argument On FLSA Classification

SR
Shulman Rogers

Contributor

United States Maryland North Carolina South Carolina Virginia West Virginia Employment and HR
Meredith “Merry” Campbell,Joy C. Einstein,Drew T. Ricci
+1 Authors

The Supreme Court issued a decision last week that makes it easier for employers to prove an employee is exempt from the minimum wage and overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The Court held that the "preponderance of the evidence" standard of proof (effectively, more likely than not) applies instead of the more stringent "clear and convincing evidence" standard of proof when an employer seeks to demonstrate that an employee is exempt from the FLSA.

This is good news for employers because a consistent standard of proof will now be applied across the country. The decision is especially important for employers in the Fourth Circuit (Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia) because the Fourth Circuit was the only federal Court of Appeals that required application of the clear and convincing evidence standard of proof.

The decision does not change much for day-to-day HR decisions, and FLSA exemptions still should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. However, if an employer's decision is challenged in court, the employer is more likely to win as long as it can show justification for the exemption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meredith “Merry” Campbell
Meredith “Merry” Campbell
Photo of Joy C. Einstein
Joy C. Einstein
Photo of Alexander I. Castelli
Alexander I. Castelli
Photo of Drew T. Ricci
Drew T. Ricci
