Serving In The Footsteps Of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Brandon Davis, a partner in the Firm's New Orleans office, joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. when he was an undergraduate at Loyola University New Orleans.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men at Cornell University in December 1906 when those students faced racial discrimination and exclusion from campus life. The fraternity provided support and advocacy and a sense of brotherhood among its members, which include Martin Luther King, Jr., W.E.B. Du Bois, Jesse Owens, Robert F. Smith and Thurgood Marshall.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine Nine, are nine African American fraternities and sororities. Alpha Phi Alpha is one of its members. The Divine Nine are known for giving back to the community through service and community outreach. Most members consider their membership a lifetime commitment and continue their service after graduation.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and during Black History Month, we are proud to highlight our lawyers who are members of the Divine Nine who promote his legacy of service and equality.

Did Martin Luther King Jr.'s leadership impact your decision to become a member of the Divine Nine?

Many African American men who are lawyers are also members of the Divine Nine. The legacies of both Martin Luther King, Jr. and Thurgood Marshall were central reasons that impacted my decision to seek membership in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

How does Alpha Phi Alpha honor his legacy?

Years ago, our national organization supported the launch of the Martin Luther King Jr. King Memorial in Washington, D.C., which was dedicated in 2011. Beyond that, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. promotes two national programs: "A Voteless People is a Hopeless People," aimed at increasing political participation among African Americans and "Go to High School-Go to College" which encourages academic excellence and higher education among African American youth. These standing programs honor Dr. King's legacy of social justice and civic engagement.

What is a Meaningful Experience You Had with Your Fraternity

The experience is ongoing. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is a productive organization of Black men who have dedicated their personal and professional lives to development, advancement and the improvement of mankind as a whole. My practice, professionalism and contributions to community and commerce have aligned with those ideals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.