Take It Or Leave It Episode 37: The PWFA Playbook: Initial Enforcement Activity And Employer Compliance Takeaways (Podcast)

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Take It Or Leave It Episode 37: The PWFA Playbook: Initial Enforcement Activity and Employer Compliance Takeaways

In this episode, host Josh Seidman sits down with Christina Meddin to explore the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and its requirements for employers to provide reasonable accommodations to workers with pregnancy-related limitations. Together, they unpack the law's broad coverage, and discuss practical steps employers can take when seeking to comply with the PWFA.

This episode highlights essential action items for organizations, such as training frontline managers and HR teams to recognize accommodation requests, promptly responding to those requests, and engaging in the interactive process to explore alternatives. This episode also covers preliminary PWFA enforcement activity by the EEOC, and how this enforcement activity can inform employers' practical compliance efforts. And, no PWFA discussion is complete without examining how the new law compares to the ADA. Join Josh and Christina as they strategize about structured approaches to handling requests and leveraging tools to manage accommodations effectively, while emphasizing the importance of documentation, forms and policies to comply with the PWFA.

