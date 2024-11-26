Texas Federal Court Nullifies DOL's Final Rule On Federal Overtime Exemptions

Key Takeaways:

A federal court has found that the Department of Labor exceeded its statutory authority in issuing a 2024 final rule increasing the salary thresholds for federal overtime exemptions.

The 2024 rule is void and need not be followed.

With the upcoming change in administrations, the Department of Labor is unlikely to seek an appeal of the federal court's decision or take any other action to revive the rule.

On November 15, 2024, a federal judge sitting in the Eastern District of Texas found that the Biden administration's Department of Labor (DOL) exceeded its statutory authority by issuing its April 23, 2024 final rule (the 2024 Rule) on the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA) executive, administrative, professional, and highly compensated employee overtime exemptions. The 2024 Rule, which we explained in more detail in a prior publication, substantially increased the salary thresholds for the FLSA's so-called "white collar" or "EAP" overtime exemptions and incorporated an automatic indexing mechanism to increase those salary thresholds every three years starting in 2027. After concluding that the DOL had exceeded its authority, Judge Sean D. Jordan vacated the 2024 Rule nationwide.



Judge Jordan's recent decision is yet another installation of the DOL's failed attempts to increase the salary thresholds for the FLSA's overtime exemptions. In 2017, a court permanently enjoined the Obama administration's Department of Labor's final rule (the 2016 Rule), which, like the 2024 Rule, increased the salary thresholds for the EAP and highly compensated employee overtime exemptions and sought to install an automatic indexing mechanism so that the salary thresholds would continue to increase. After the 2016 Rule was challenged, the court found that the DOL had exceeded its statutory authority by increasing the salary thresholds so substantially that made a worker's salary, rather than a worker's duties, dispositive of whether the worker was entitled to overtime under the FLSA. The first Trump administration then issued a regulation that provided for smaller increases to the threshold[s].



Judge Jordan reached the same conclusion with respect to the 2024 Rule, writing "the 2024 Rule's salary thresholds 'effectively eliminate' consideration of whether an employee performs 'bona fide executive, administrative, or professional capacity' duties in favor of what amounts to a salary-only test. And, as this Court previously held, '[n]othing in [the FLSA] allows the [DOL] to make salary rather than employee's duties determinative" of whether workers are entitled to overtime under the FLSA. Judge Jordan also found that the DOL's attempts to install an automatic indexing mechanism found no support in the text of the FLSA and violated the procedural requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act, which requires agencies to proceed through notice-and-comment rulemaking prior to adopting regulations. Because the 2024 Rule impacted millions of employees and employers across the country, Judge Jordan found that the proper remedy was to vacate the 2024 Rule and remand it back to the DOL for further consideration.



The decision represents a significant blow to the Biden administration's labor policies. And with the upcoming change in administrations, the 2024 Rule is likely dead in the water. The FLSA's overtime exemptions remains a popular subject, but it remains to be seen what approach the incoming Trump administration will take.

