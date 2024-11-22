Policy Matters Podcast - Episode 44: Election 2024 Labor & Employment Special Report Series – Part 1: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 44: Election 2024 L&E Special Report Series – Part 1: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In this episode, host Leon Rodriguez is joined by Lauren Parris Watts to discuss the potential impacts of President-elect Trump's administration on corporate DEI initiatives. Leon and Lauren explore how past policies may resurface, the challenges businesses could face in compliance and reporting, and the strategies employers can adopt to advocate for robust DEI programs amidst shifting political landscapes. Tune in for insights on maintaining a commitment to diversity while navigating a changing federal environment.

