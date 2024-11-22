ARTICLE
22 November 2024

Policy Matters Podcast - Episode 44: Election 2024 Labor & Employment Special Report Series – Part 1: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents...
United States Employment and HR
Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 44: Election 2024 L&E Special Report Series – Part 1: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 44: Election 2024 Labor & Employment Special Report Series – Part 1: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In this episode, host Leon Rodriguez is joined by Lauren Parris Watts to discuss the potential impacts of President-elect Trump's administration on corporate DEI initiatives. Leon and Lauren explore how past policies may resurface, the challenges businesses could face in compliance and reporting, and the strategies employers can adopt to advocate for robust DEI programs amidst shifting political landscapes. Tune in for insights on maintaining a commitment to diversity while navigating a changing federal environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

