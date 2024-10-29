New York City Considers Extending Paid Sick Leave To Pet Care

On October 23, 2024, legislation was introduced in the New York City Council that would amend the New York City Earned Safe and Sick Time Act (ESSTA) to allow employees to use sick leave to care for pets and service animals.

Currently, ESSTA provides employees with sick leave to care for their own mental or physical health, to care for a family member's health, and to care for a child whose school or childcare provider has been closed because of a public health emergency.

Under the proposed bill, ESSTA would be expanded to provide sick leave for the "care of a covered animal that needs medical diagnosis, care or treatment of a physical illness, injury or health condition or that needs preventive medical care." The legislation defines "covered animal" as a service animal or one "kept primarily for companionship."

This legislation is first-of-its-kind and we will continue to monitor its progress at the New York City Council for further updates.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.