Insights: Employment | Benefits | Mobility - Q3 2024

Welcome to the latest edition of Insights, our regular publication highlighting key employment, benefits, and mobility developments.

In this edition, we examine Singapore's forthcoming workplace fairness legislation and the implications for employers in a new era for equality. We also consider the unique HR challenges and opportunities presented by private equity investments in Germany.



We review important developments surrounding health and welfare plans in the United States, identifying key areas to monitor and action, and our Spotlight Q&A features our UK Pensions General Code Compliance Tracker, recently recognized by the Financial Times for "Innovation in Regulatory Solutions."



We also examine the immigration challenges arising from mergers and acquisitions in the United States and consider how organizations can mitigate these challenges and minimize disruption to the business and impacted workforce.



Finally, in case you missed them, we also highlight key recent global employment, benefits and mobility updates.



We are delighted to share this edition of Insights with you and hope you find it helpful. If you have any questions, please contact any member of the global Employment & Benefits team.

A New Era of Equality: Singapore's Upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation

Singapore will soon introduce comprehensive workplace fairness legislation, slated for passage in the second half of 2024. The legislation will expressly prohibit discrimination and cover all stages of employment from recruitment to termination.

Read More

Private Equity Investments in Germany - The Human Capital Aspect

German employment laws significantly influence corporate governance, and can affect private equity deal structures and timing, requiring careful consideration of various HR-related aspects to manage risks and optimize deal value.

Read More

Mergers & Acquisitions: When Two Companies Tie the Knot, Who's Responsible for the Visas?

When an organization undergoes major corporate change, there may be immigration consequences for both the organization and foreign workers. With careful planning, organizations can take steps to mitigate the immigration challenges and minimize disruption to the business and impacted workforce.

Read More

Spotlight Q&A: Facilitating Regulatory Compliance in an Evolving Landscape

Mayer Brown has been recognized by the Financial Times in its 2024 "Innovative Lawyers: Europe Report" in the Innovation in Regulatory Solutions category for the development of a client-focused regulatory compliance tracker for trustees of UK occupational pension schemes. Jay Doraisamy and Katherine Carter provide an overview of the General Code Compliance Tracker.

Read More

United States: Health and Welfare Hot Topics

In recent months, there have been a number of important developments in the United States relating to health and welfare plans. We identify the key areas for employers and plan sponsors to monitor and action over the coming months.

Read More

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.