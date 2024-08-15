ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Statute Of Limitations For Illinois Human Rights Act Claims More Than Doubled

United States Illinois Employment and HR
These aren't the easiest times to be an employer in Illinois. On Aug. 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an amendment to the Illinois Human Rights Act that more than doubles the statute of limitations for filing a charge of discrimination. Previously, employees had 300 days from the date of an alleged civil rights violation to file a charge with the Illinois Department of Human Rights. Now, employees have two years to file. The original amendment called for a three-year statute of limitations, but was shortened to two years before enactment. 

This is just the latest in a years-long string of pro-employee changes to Illinois law and to the Illinois Human Rights Act. The new statute of limitations goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025. 

