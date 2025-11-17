ARTICLE
17 November 2025

Veterans Day 2025: Stories Of Service And Resilience (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
In this special Veterans Day episode, Associate Caroline Lutz (military spouse) welcomes three colleagues whose lives have been shaped by military service – whether as veterans or as family members.
United States Employment and HR
Caroline Lutz,Matthew Hank,Lisa A. Bolen
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this special Veterans Day episode, Associate Caroline Lutz (military spouse) welcomes three colleagues whose lives have been shaped by military service – whether as veterans or as family members. Shareholders Matt Hank (Army veteran) and Zoe Argento (Navy veteran), and Littler CaseSmart Counsel Lisa Bolen (military spouse) share personal stories about how their military backgrounds have influenced their careers, their approach to client service, and their perspectives on resilience and adaptability. They share candid reflections on leadership, teamwork and navigating challenges – both in the armed forces and in the legal profession. The conversation also explores the unique experiences of military spouses and the importance of community and support networks.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

Learn about the Littler Veterans Initiative

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caroline Lutz
Caroline Lutz
Photo of Matthew Hank
Matthew Hank
Photo of Zoe Argento
Zoe Argento
Photo of Lisa A. Bolen
Lisa A. Bolen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More