Veterans Day 2025: Stories Of Service And Resilience (Podcast)

In this special Veterans Day episode, Associate Caroline Lutz (military spouse) welcomes three colleagues whose lives have been shaped by military service – whether as veterans or as family members. Shareholders Matt Hank (Army veteran) and Zoe Argento (Navy veteran), and Littler CaseSmart Counsel Lisa Bolen (military spouse) share personal stories about how their military backgrounds have influenced their careers, their approach to client service, and their perspectives on resilience and adaptability. They share candid reflections on leadership, teamwork and navigating challenges – both in the armed forces and in the legal profession. The conversation also explores the unique experiences of military spouses and the importance of community and support networks.

