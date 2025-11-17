New York City Adopts Expansion To Safe And Sick Leave Requirements

- with Inhouse Counsel
On October 25, 2025, New York City adopted Int. No. 0780-2024, after New York City Mayor
Eric Adams returned the bill unsigned.
As we previously reported, the New York City Council
passed a bill to amend the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act (ESSTA) to
incorporate the requirements under the New York City Temporary Schedule Change Law,
expand covered reasons to take ESSTA, and add a separate bank of
thirty-two hours of unpaid ESSTA in addition to
the forty or fifty-six hours already provided under the ESSTA. The
law takes effect on February 22, 2026.
Quick Hits
Overview of the New Requirements Under the ESSTA
The new requirements under the ESSTA include those that expand covered reasons to use ESSTA to include:
- the personal events covered under the Temporary Schedule Change Law;
- closures of employees' place of business or employees' need to care for children whose schools or childcare providers have been closed due to a public disaster, including a fire, explosion, terrorist attack, or severe weather conditions that are declared a public emergency;
- public official directives to stay indoors or avoid travel during a public disaster that would prevent employees from reporting to work; and
- time to seek legal and social services assistance or take other safety measures if the employee or a family member is a victim of workplace violence.
In addition, the law adds a separate bank of thirty-two hours of unpaid safe and sick leave, which is available immediately upon hire and can be used immediately. The bank of thirty-two hours of unpaid leave replaces the two days that employers were required to provide under the temporary schedule change law. However, employees can still request temporary changes to their work schedules, subject to employer approval.
Next Steps
Employers in New York City or with employees in New York City may wish to review all leave-related policies and procedures and make any necessary revisions and updates based on the new requirements under the ESSTA, including providing a separate bank of unpaid safe and sick time upon hire and at the beginning of each year. Employers may also want to review with and train supervisors and human resources professionals to ensure compliance and update existing practices to align with the above requirements.
