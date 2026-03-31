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31 March 2026

Littler Lounge: OSHA Explained – Prevention, Preparedness And Protection (Podcast)

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Littler Mendelson

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What do acronyms, inspections, and everyday workplace decisions have in common? Quite a lot, as it turns out. In this episode, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave...
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Alka Ramchandani-Raj
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What do acronyms, inspections, and everyday workplace decisions have in common? Quite a lot, as it turns out. In this episode, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Alka Ramchandani-Raj, a leader of Littler’s OSHA practice, for a look at how workplace safety operates beyond the rulebook. Alka demystifies what OSHA actually does, walks through what employers can expect during an inspection, and explains why safety culture and written policies matter. The conversation also touches on emerging developments – from heat illness regulations and concerns over workplace violence to the expanding role of AI – offering practical insight into how safety expectations continue to evolve. It’s a practical, engaging conversation that proves workplace safety can be both approachable and relevant – no hard hat required (but please buckle your seatbelt)!

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Claire B. Deason
Photo of Nicole S. LeFave
Nicole S. LeFave
Photo of Alka Ramchandani-Raj
Alka Ramchandani-Raj
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