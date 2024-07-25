Dan Schwartz speaks with journalist Andrew Larson in the article Reasonable accommodation or unfair expectation? Employers grapple with hybrid work policies as employees test limits. As the article notes: many employers have created hybrid work policies, but the amount of flexibility afforded varies by industry. "I think there are some employers that don't really care where their employees are working, as long as the work gets done," Schwartz said. "And others say it's more important for our culture to be in the office more frequently. But it's really hard to generalize, because we're just not seeing consistency across the board." One thing Schwartz can say for certain, however, is that every employer should have a remote-work policy that it can enforce.

