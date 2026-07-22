Building A Legal Banking Career With Intention (Podcast)

Jon D. Van Gorp’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular:

In this episode, watch (and listen) as Jon Van Gorp talks with Mayer Brown alum Alanna Chang, who serves as US head of legal for corporate and institutional banking at HSBC. Alanna shares insights on emerging trends such as AI and digital assets, the importance of self-advocacy in large organizations, lessons learned from a career break, and practical strategies for effective leadership, negotiation, and long-term career growth.

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SHOW NOTES:

2:13 – Alanna discusses how AI and digital assets are transforming the banking industry

3:33 – Alanna discusses how different global markets are driving innovation

4:49 – Alanna advises on self-advocacy and making your accomplishments visible within a large organization

8:07 – Alanna speaks about what she learned from taking a two-year career break before returning to HSBC in a larger leadership role

11:44 – Jon and Alanna also discuss effective negotiation strategies and why successful lawyers focus on the bigger picture

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