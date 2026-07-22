Building A Legal Banking Career With Intention (Podcast)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
In this episode, watch (and listen) as Jon Van Gorp talks with Mayer Brown alum Alanna Chang, who serves as US head of legal for corporate and institutional banking at HSBC. Alanna shares insights on emerging trends such as AI and digital assets, the importance of self-advocacy in large organizations, lessons learned from a career break, and practical strategies for effective leadership, negotiation, and long-term career growth.
SHOW NOTES:
2:13 – Alanna discusses how AI and digital assets are transforming the banking industry
3:33 – Alanna discusses how different global markets are driving innovation
4:49 – Alanna advises on self-advocacy and making your accomplishments visible within a large organization
8:07 – Alanna speaks about what she learned from taking a two-year career break before returning to HSBC in a larger leadership role
11:44 – Jon and Alanna also discuss effective negotiation strategies and why successful lawyers focus on the bigger picture
Subscribe
Listen to more episodes of Tools of the Trade.
Tools of the Trade is also available on the following podcast services for your subscription convenience.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]