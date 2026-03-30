Illinois Appellate Court Affirms Corporate Officers Who Did Not Knowingly Permit IWPCA Underpayment Violations Are Not Employers

On March 17, 2026, in People ex. rel. Ill. DOL v. Quality Therapy & Consultation, Inc., et al., 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594 (1st Dist. 2026), the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed the circuit court’s decision finding corporate officers were not “employers” ...

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Duane Morris Takeaways: On March 17, 2026, in People ex. rel. Ill. DOL v. Quality Therapy & Consultation, Inc., et al., 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594 (1st Dist. 2026), the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed the circuit court’s decision finding corporate officers were not “employers” as defined in section 2 of the Illinois Wage Payment And Collection Act (“IWPCA”), the corporate officers had not knowingly permitted underpayments, and accordingly, the corporate officers were not liable under Section 13 of the IWPCA. Justice Margaret S. McBride authored the opinion on behalf of the Appellate Court.

The decision in Quality Therapy protects corporate decision-makers from personal and strict liability where those decision-makers do not “knowingly permit” a corporation, or such an employer, to violate provisions of the IWPCA.

Case Background

In 1996, Quality Therapy and Consultation, Inc. was founded by Frances M. Parise and John Parise (collectively “the Parises”). Quality Therapy, 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594,at *2. Quality Therapy provided occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy services in Illinois to long-term care facilities. Frances Parise acted as Quality Therapy’s president and secretary whereas John Parise was the chief executive officer, and each owned 50% of Quality Therapy and shared authority for business decisions. Id. at *2-3.

After Quality Therapy incurred substantial legal fees from a 2015 federal investigation into its Medicare billing practices and experienced a slow in payments from a primary client, the State of Illinois, Quality Therapy’s profit margins shifted into the negative. Id. at *3-4. In September 2017, Quality Therapy, as a result of the negative margins, could not meet its payroll obligations and issued a WARN Act notice to its employees, “advising that the business would close and all employment would cease in 60 days.” Id. at *4.

Thereafter Quality Therapy informed staff they would not receive their September wages and Quality Therapy was closing on September 30, 2017. Id. Throughout September, the Illinois Department of Labor (the “Department”) received the first of “93 wage applications from [former] employees that would eventually total $550,496, exclusive of statutory penalties.” See id. at *5.

Quality Therapy relied on a bank line of credit to fund payroll on a timely basis, and after the Parises notified the bank that Quality Therapy was closing, the bank immediately called the corporation’s line of credit and froze all funds on hand. Id. Quality Therapy never regained control of its bank account and was unable to access any of its money to pay its employees.

Circuit Court Case Background

In December 2019, the Department filed a three-count complaint, which was later amended in February 2020, and directed individual counts against Quality Therapy, as well as Frances and John Parise, that each knowingly permitted Quality Therapy’s underpayments of unpaid wages and other compensation. The Department maintained all three defendants met the definition of employer under the IWPCA. Id. at *7.

Quality Therapy had been dissolved and was found in default. The Parises moved for summary judgment on the amended complaint and argued that the Illinois’ Supreme Court decision in Andrews v. Kowa Printing Corp., 217 Ill. 2d 101 (2005), “precluded a corporate officer’s individual liability under section 2 of the Wage Act.” Quality Therapy, 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594, at *7-8. The Department responded that “[the Parises] each acted directly or indirectly in [Quality Therapy’s] interest, which made them ‘employers’ within the meaning of section 2.” Id. at *8

The circuit court denied summary judgment and then presided over a two-day bench trial focusing on Quality Therapy’s ability to pay. Id. The circuit court entered default judgment against Quality Therapy, but, the circuit court rejected “the Department’s argument that the Parises were ‘employers’” as defined in section 2 of the IWPCA, and found that “only [Quality Therapy] was the wage claimants’ employer under section 2.” Id. at *8. The circuit court also denied the claims against the Parises under section 2 and found “[t]he only proper [IWPCA] claim brought under the pleadings against [the Parises] is grounded in” section 13 of the IWPCA. Id. The circuit court reasoned that Frances and John Parise, as corporate officers of Quality Therapy, had not knowingly permitted the underpayments and were not liable under section 13 since Quality Therapy was incapable of meeting its payroll. Id.

The Department appealed on the grounds that “the circuit court erred in finding that the Parises were not employers with Section 2.” The Department acknowledged its argument on appeal ran contrary to the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision in Andrews, 217 Ill. 2d 101, but the Department contended that the 2011 amendment to section 13 of the IWPCA “impliedly amended section 2 [of the IWPCA] and superseded Andrews.” Quality Therapy, 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594, at *9.

The Appellate Court Decision

The Appellate Court affirmed the circuit court’s holding that the Parises were not employers within section 2 of the IWPCA. The Appellate Court, applying the Andrews precedent and interpreting “the statutory language,” concluded “that the amendment to section 13 had no effect whatsoever on section 2” of the IWPCA. Id. at *11.

The Appellate Court rejected the Department’s argument that the 2011 amendment to the IWPCA blended sections 2 and 13 such that it “would render anyone who had a decision making role in payment decisions personally liable for unpaid wages and final compensation.” Id. at *9. The Appellate Court explained the two sections contained distinct definitions, standards, and terms, and presumed that “the legislature did not intend, inconvenient, absurd, or unjust consequences.” Id. at *10.

The Department’s appeal focused on the last clause of section 2 stating that “any person or group of persons acting directly or indirectly in the interest of an employer in relation to an employee” is deemed an “employer” for purposes of the IWPCA. Id. at *11 (quoting 820 ILCS § 115/2). The Department asserted the last clause of section 2 should be read “in conjunction with section 13.”

At issue was the underlined language, added to section 13 in the 2011 amendment:

“In addition to an individual who is deemed to be an employer pursuant to section 2 of this Act, any officers of a corporation or agents of an employer who knowingly permit such employer to violate the provisions of this Act shall be deemed to be the employers of the employees of the corporation.” 820 ILCS § 115/13.

The Appellate Court disagreed that the 2011 amendment to section 13 “effectively modified section 2 and dramatically changed a corporate decision maker’s potential liability for wages.” Id. at *11-12. The Appellate Court reasoned that the IWPCA imposes liability on “two separate and distinct definitions of ‘employer’” because “[i]f there was no distinction between the liability of the corporation and the individual officer, then there would be no reason to have two separate definitions of what constitutes an ‘employer.’” Quality Therapy, 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594at *12-13 (citing Elsener v. Brown, 2013 IL App (2d) 1209209 ¶ 66).

The Appellate Court also rejected the Department’s expansive interpretation of section 2 and section 13 as “unpersuasive.” Id. at *13. Notably, the Appellate Court cited the Illinois Supreme Court’s language in Andrews, which acknowledged “the breadth of the language” in section 2 was “confounding” because when read literally, it would “make an ‘employer’ out of every person who possesses even a modicum of authority over another employee, from the CEO to the head of the maintenance staff, as such persons undeniably act ‘directly or indirectly in the interest of an employer in relation to an employee.’” Andrews, 217 Ill 2d. at 107. Accordingly, following the Illinois Supreme Court, the Appellate Court opined that “[a] literal reading [of that clause] would result in absurdity or unjustness in part because of an employer’s strict liability for wages.” Quality Therapy, 2026 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 594at *13.

Various other reasons supported the Appellate Court’s decision. Andrews, the Appellate Court noted, has been consistently applied without “any court or litigant suggesting that the analysis was abrogated by the amendment to section 13 that took effect in 2011.” Id. at *16 (collecting cases following Andrews.) Additionally, the Appellate Court noted that the legislature’s drafted language across both relevant sections of the IWPCA were not constructed with “parallel wording” nor a declaration of an intent to change section 2’s meaning for the phrase “any person or group of persons.” Id. at *18. Following the Department’s interpretation of the IWPCA, the Appellate Court reasoned, would upend “well-established principles of corporate law” and “create personal liability for shareholders, officers, managers, and supervisory employees, regardless of the precision with which corporate formalities are observed, and would remove the fundamental protections afforded by long-standing principles of corporate law.” Id. at *21-22.

Consequently, the Appellate Court found “the amendment to section 13 maintains the framework of the [IWPCA] – it did not alter the general definition set out in section 2 nor did it modify liability under section 13.” Id. at *20.

Finally, the Appellate Court also dismissed the Department’s “new argument on appeal” that it could rely on a self-adopted regulation “which blends sections 2 and 13 based on the Department’s reading of the amendment.” Id. at *22. The Appellate Court found the Department’s interpretation was not well founded and the regulation was “also flawed because it is not based on the new, clear prefatory clause in section 13.” Id. at *26-27.

Accordingly, the Appellate Court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment.

Implications For Employers

Quality Therapy draws a line in the sand delineating when a corporate decisionmaker meets the definition of “employer” under section 2 of the IWPCA. The Appellate Court relied on longstanding Illinois Supreme Court precedent to find the 2011 amendment to section 13 of the IWPCA did not alter the scope of section 2 of the IWPCA.

Employer’s facing claims for violations of the IWPCA must ensure they comply with the payment provisions of the IWPCA. However, protections for corporate-decision makers remain intact, and merely being in a decision-making role with respect to payment decisions is insufficient to establish personal liability for unpaid wages and final compensation under the IWPCA.

Instead, Quality Therapy establishes that only those corporate decision makers who “knowingly permit” an employer to violate provisions of the IWPCA shall be also deemed an “employer of the employees of the corporation” pursuant to section 13 of the IWPCA.

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