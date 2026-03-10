Celebrating National Women's History Month: Focusing On Groom's Own Christine Keller

Each March, National Women's History Month invites us to celebrate the women whose courage, intellect, and leadership have transformed our nation. Their achievements span every discipline — from the courtroom to the laboratory, from the arts to public service — and their stories remind us how progress is built through persistence and vision. This year's theme, Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future, asks us to expand our understanding of sustainability beyond just environmental concerns to encompass financial sustainability, community resilience, leadership succession, and intergenerational equity. Whether developing green technologies, advancing economic justice, strengthening education systems, or building civic power, women are designing blueprints for sustainable transformation.

Here at Groom Law Group ("Groom") we are surrounded by women that are designing blueprints for sustainable transformation. Our website proudly announces our #1 ranking in Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation law firms, nationally and in the District of Columbia, by Chambers USA. What it does not announce is that Groom was the only one of the top five ranked law firms to have elected a woman at the top during the ranking period — Christine ("Chris") Keller. And we just elected a woman to succeed Chris — Katie Bjornstad Amin.

Groom is filled with trailblazing women that have been recognized by Chambers USA, Legal 500 US, The Best Lawyers in America®, and Super Lawyers as demonstrating excellence year after year in their field. And it doesn't stop there. The women of Groom have advanced the firm's business mission in every way—from welcoming our clients to the firm, promoting our firm's accomplishments, to making sure our bills get paid.

Women's History Month is a reminder that while there is always work to do, we are grateful for the many women leaders to look up to right here at Groom. This year we thought it would be appropriate to recognize Chris's contributions.

Celebrating Leadership: Chris Keller's Four Years as Executive Principal

Chris made history in becoming the first female Executive Principal of Groom. This important milestone for the firm serves as a reflection of how Groom has evolved over the years.

As we take the time to recognize Women's History Month, we celebrate not only the historic nature of her achievement, but also the lasting impact of Chris's four years of leadership.

During her tenure as Groom's Executive Principal and as an EC member, Chris led several significant initiatives:

Oversaw the firm's eventual move to Georgetown and execution of a new office lease. The relocation is a major undertaking and a meaningful investment in the firm's long-term future;

and execution of a new office lease. The relocation is a major undertaking and a meaningful investment in the firm's long-term future; Led the firm in achieving its first ISO certification and invested in technology firm-wide;

and invested in technology firm-wide; Expanded the firm's formal leadership development program , creating a clearer and more intentional pipeline for future leaders. In support of this effort, Chris revitalized the alumni program, strengthening connections across generations of Groom attorneys and supported the firm's Women's Initiative and affinity groups, clarifying their purpose and role within the firm; and

, creating a clearer and more intentional pipeline for future leaders. In support of this effort, Chris revitalized the alumni program, strengthening connections across generations of Groom attorneys and supported the firm's Women's Initiative and affinity groups, clarifying their purpose and role within the firm; and Chaired a firm-wide culture initiative by working with consultants and engaging with colleagues across the firm to define and articulate Groom's values and long-term vision.

An Interview with Chris Keller

Tell us about the significant milestones of your career at Groom.

When Chris joined Groom nearly 25 years ago, she did not expect it would become "pretty much half my life," as she put it with a smile. Chris notes that time passes quickly when you are engaged in meaningful work.

Looking back, she reflects on how fulfilling it has been to grow alongside the firm and to work closely with the next generation of leadership. Watching her successor, Katie Amin, step into leadership has been particularly rewarding. Seeing that progression was confirmation for Chris that the firm is continuing to move in the right direction.

As the first woman to serve as Executive Principal what does that milestone mean to you and how does it reflect the evolution of the firm?

Chris acknowledges that when she stepped into the role, there was not a clear roadmap. In many ways, that became part of the opportunity.

One of the accomplishments she is most proud of was formalizing leadership development at the firm. What had once been more ad hoc became intentional and structured as the firm grew. She helped build a pipeline for leadership, encouraging attorneys to begin early through committee service and Practice Group involvement.

Chris's leadership journey included serving as Practice Group leader, chairing committees, leading the culture initiative, and serving on the Executive Committee for five years. Her journey informed her belief that it is never too early to engage in leadership development, and it is never accidental.

Chris describes her leadership style as "people-centered." She wants Groom to be a place where colleagues feel heard and supported. If you have ever been in Chris' office, you have likely experienced the effects of her approach—it is cheerful, inviting, and open. It is clear that she wants people to feel comfortable stopping by.

Her supportive family significantly helped in making her leadership role sustainable, along with a simple piece of advice she shares often: eating well and sleeping enough matter.

What positive changes are you seeing for women in the legal profession?

"Meaningful progress." Women are increasingly recognized not only for legal expertise, but also for strategic thinking and relationship-building.

At the same time, she emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy. "Selling yourself and selling the firm" remains part of the job. Being confident in articulating your value is just as important as developing technical expertise.

She sees the Groom's Women's Initiative and affinity groups as important spaces for connection and support.

What advice would you give to women at our firm who aspire to senior leadership roles?

Ask yourself this question: "What do you need to wake up happy in the morning?" Leadership is a long-term effort and engagement matters.

Chris encourages investing in relationships both inside and outside the firm. Build friendships. People who know you and respect your work are more likely to think of you when opportunities arise.

It's important to get out of your office. Build relationships. Engage in activities beyond the firm. Those connections can strengthen your career in unexpected ways.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.