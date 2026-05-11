Episode 34: ICE Approaching: Preparing Your Company And Your People (Podcast)

What makes an employer a target for ICE enforcement, and what should you do if agents show up at your workplace? This episode explores how ICE and Homeland Security Investigations identify employers for enforcement actions...

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What makes an employer a target for ICE enforcement, and what should you do if agents show up at your workplace?

In the first episode of our worksite compliance series, host Nick Lowrey is joined by Klasko’s Partner-in-Charge of the DC office, Tim D’Arduini, to break down how ICE and Homeland Security Investigations identify employers for enforcement actions. They discuss high-risk industries, the role of government data sharing, and how prior audits or inconsistencies can trigger scrutiny.

Nick and Tim also walk through what enforcement can look like in practice, from administrative and judicial warrants to large-scale raids. Listeners will learn practical tips on managing these interactions, building a response protocol, training their teams, and preparing for the legal, operational, and reputational risks that can follow.

Whether you’re a small business or a large organization, this episode offers a clear, real-world look at how to prepare for today’s enforcement landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.