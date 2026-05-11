Big Law Redefined: Navigating The Shifting Federal Employment Law Landscape: What Employers Need To Know Now (Podcast)

Federal employment law is undergoing dramatic transformation as the EEOC shifts enforcement priorities and the Department of Labor revisits independent contractor classifications. Meanwhile, state-level changes in DC, Maryland, and Virginia are reshaping non-compete agreements, paid leave, and pay transparency requirements. What do these converging federal and state developments mean for how businesses manage their workforce in 2025?

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In part one of this Big Law Redefined Podcast episode, Greenberg Traurig labor and employment shareholder Johnine Barnes is joined by Glenn Spencer, Senior Vice President of the Employment Policy Division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for a wide-ranging conversation on the most significant federal employment law developments shaping the landscape today.

The discussion covers the EEOC's dramatically shifted enforcement priorities under Chairwoman Lucas, including new scrutiny of employer training programs, hiring practices, and workforce policies.

The conversation then turns to the Department of Labor's proposed reinstatement of the Trump-era independent contractor rule, what it means for businesses - particularly in the gig economy - and why the comment period deadline matters.

The episode also examines the current state of the NLRB, the anticipated rollback of Biden-era precedents once a quorum is restored, the Cemex decision, and the surprising bipartisan momentum behind the Faster Labor Contract Act, which could force employers into binding arbitration on first union contracts.

In part two, GT shareholders Ray Jackson, Shirin Afsous, and Nicholas Sanfilippo deliver a practical breakdown of rapidly evolving state-level employment law developments in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia, covering minimum wage increases, sweeping changes to non-compete enforceability, new paid leave requirements, pay transparency obligations, and emerging employee protection legislation.

Whether you are an in-house counsel, HR professional, or outside advisor, this episode provides the actionable intelligence you need to stay ahead of the curve.

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