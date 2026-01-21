ARTICLE
21 January 2026

Alternative Asset Investment Rule Nears Release

GL
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law Group logo
Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
Explore Firm Details
This morning, the White House Office of Management and Budget announced that it has received the proposed rule, "Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Investment Alternative[s]" (the "Proposal").
United States Employment and HR
Emily Gerard,Michael Kreps,George Sepsakos
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Emily Gerard’s articles from Groom Law Group are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in United States

This morning, the White House Office of Management and Budget announced that it has received the proposed rule, “Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Investment Alternative[s]” (the “Proposal”). The Proposal responds to President Trump's Executive Order, “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors” (August 7, 2025) (the “Executive Order”). The Executive Order set a February 3, 2026 deadline for the Department of Labor (“DOL”) and the Securities and Exchange Commission to propose regulations and issue subregulatory guidance designed to implement the Administration's policy that, “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity for plan participants and beneficiaries to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns on their retirement assets.”

While the Proposal will not be publicly released for at least a few days, today's announcement provides key information. First, DOL is likely going to meet the President's February 3 deadline. Second, the Proposal is likely going to include broad commentary on the investment responsibilities of retirement plan fiduciaries and also contain a safe harbor. DOL has indicated that the Proposal is designed to help curb the second-guessing of fiduciaries by the courts. 

We will continue to provide updates on the Proposal and will prepare a summary when it is publicly released. After issuing the Proposal DOL will provide a period for the regulated community to provide comments that will help shape its final rule. We anticipate that DOL will complete work on a final rule by early fall.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emily Gerard
Emily Gerard
Photo of Michael Kreps
Michael Kreps
Photo of David Levine
David Levine
Photo of George Sepsakos
George Sepsakos
Photo of Kevin Walsh
Kevin Walsh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More