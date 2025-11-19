The Internal Revenue Service Health And Welfare Limits For 2026

The Internal Revenue Service recently published limits for 2026 in Revenue Procedures 2025-19 and 2025-32. Below we have outlined health and welfare limits for 2026 and the changes in those limits from 2025. Account 2025 2026 Change from 2025 to 2026 Health Care Flexible Spending Account Maximum contribution amount per employee $3,300 $3,400 Increase of $100 Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account Maximum contribution amount per individual or married couples filing jointly $5,000 $7,500 Increase of $2,500 Maximum contribution amount per individual or married couple filing separately $2,500 $3,750 Increase of $1,250 Adoption Assistance The amount that can be excluded from an employee's gross income for the adoption of a child with special needs (the amount excludable from an employee's gross income begins to phase out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income in excess of $259,190 and is completely phased out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income of $299,190 or more)

$17,280 $17,670 Increase of $390 Commuter Benefits

The aggregate fringe benefit exclusion amount for transportation in a commuter highway vehicle, transit pass, and qualified parking

$325 per month $340 per month Increase of $15 per month or $180 per year Consumer-Directed Accounts

High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) HDHP – Minimum annual deductible:

Self-only coverage

$1,650 $1,700 Increase of $50 Family coverage

$3,300 $3,400 Increase of $100 HDHP – Maximum out-of-pocket amounts (this includes deductibles, co-payments, and co-insurance, but not premiums):

Self-only coverage

$8,300 $8,500 Increase of $200 Family coverage

$16,600 $17,00 Increase of $400 Health Savings Accounts (HSA)

HSA – Annual contribution limit:

Self-only coverage

$4,300 $4,400 Increase of $100 Family coverage

$8,550 $8,750 Increase of $200 Catch-up contributions (age 55 or older)

$1,000 $1,000 No change

In addition, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services publishes annual guidance regarding the maximum limitation on cost-sharing, including an annual out-of-pocket maximum limit (the Affordable Care Act requires that non-grandfathered health plans comply with cost-sharing limits for essential health benefits). For 2026, the annual out-of-pocket maximum limit for non-grandfathered plans will increase approximately 10.3%, as shown in the chart below:

Maximum Out-of-Pocket Limit Under ACA 2025 2026 Change from 2025 to 2026 Self-only coverage $9,200 $10,150 Increase of $950 Family coverage $18,400 $20,300 Increase of $1,900

Winston Takeaway: Plan sponsors should ensure the increased dollar limits are appropriately reflected in their payroll and plan administration programs for 2026 and included in annual and other required communications to plan participants. Plan sponsors and health insurance issuers of non-grandfathered health plans should also review the out-of-pocket maximums when addressing their health plan designs and cost-sharing requirements for 2026.

