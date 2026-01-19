ARTICLE
19 January 2026

California Employers: Stay Ahead Of New 2026 Posting Requirements

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Along with these legislative changes, at least three new workplace postings are available on the Department of Industrial Relations website for employers...
United States Employment and HR
Brittany A. Sachs and Kaneem Antar Thornton

As we previously reported here, many new laws affecting California employers took effect January 1, 2026.

Along with these legislative changes, at least three new workplace postings are available on the Department of Industrial Relations website for employers to implement:

  • A new California Minimum Wage Order updating the new minimum wage in effect in California
  • A new Healthy Workplaces/Healthy Families Act: California Paid Sick Leave Poster
  • The new California Workplace—Know Your Rights notice (in both English and Spanish), which employers must provide to employees on or before February 1, 2026, and at the time of hire and annually thereafter

The updated postings for each of the above as well as other required posters can be found here and here. Employers should ensure ongoing compliance with posting obligations and regularly monitor the Department of Industrial Relations' website for further updates and the addition of new posters in additional languages. Employers with questions should also contact experienced employment counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Brittany A. Sachs
Kaneem Antar Thornton
