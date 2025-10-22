This Week From The Hill (October 19 – 25, 2025)

Lawmakers have still not agreed on terms to reopen the federal government. The Senate has now voted eleven times on a Republican resolution to open the government. Democrats are insisting on a repeal of certain Medicaid spending reductions contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (e.g., work requirements) and an extension of the enhanced Advance Premium Tax Credit ("APTC"), which subsidizes individual insurance policies purchased on an exchange and is set to expire at the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) stated during an MSNBC appearance on October 15 that he offered to allow the Senate to vote on extending the enhanced APTC after the end of the shutdown.

Republicans are quietly discussing the potential for a bipartisan healthcare package. The package could include reforms to the enhanced APTC (e.g., income limits), pharmacy benefit manager transparency requirements, and expanding the uses for Health Savings Accounts. However, it is not clear whether there is support for such a package within the Republican caucus, and Democrats say they have not been consulted.

