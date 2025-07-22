Colombia's Labor Reform & SENA Apprentices: What Employers Need To Know

Effective June 26, 2025, Colombia implemented Law 2466 of 2025, which directly impacts how companies engage and compensate SENA apprentices. If a company is looking to operate, continue operating, or expand in Colombia, it is time to rethink apprenticeship contracts — especially for companies that are used to the old rules.

First: What is a SENA Apprentice?

In Colombia, a SENA apprentice is a student enrolled in a training program through the Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje (SENA), the national public institution that provides free vocational and technical education. These apprentices undergo structured training that combines academic study with real-world work experience with a company.

Apprentice Quota

According to Article 33 of Law 789 of 2002, companies in Colombia must hire apprentices depending on the number of employees:

One apprentice for every 20 employees.

One additional apprentice for every additional group of 10 or more employees, without exceeding 20 apprentices.

Companies with 15 to 20 employees must hire one apprentice.

Companies with fewer than 15 employees may voluntarily hire one apprentice.

Companies may hire up to twice their required quota if they maintain the full workforce declared when SENA calculated the original quota.

Companies in Colombia must comply with the quota, either by hiring the required apprentices, or paying a monthly amount to the SENA (1.5 times the monthly minimum wage for each non-hired apprentice).

How Are These Apprentices Hired?

Apprentices are hired through a learning contract. The learning contract (contrato de aprendizaje) is a special agreement between a company and an apprentice. It is not considered a regular employment contract. Instead, it is a training agreement with mutual obligations:

The company agrees to provide practical training, mentorship, and an economic allowance (as regulated).

The apprentice commits to attending training sessions and performing assigned tasks responsibly.

The Apprentice Contract has two stages:

Academic or Learning Stage: This is the first phase of the apprenticeship. During this period, the apprentice is focused on learning theoretical and technical knowledge in a classroom setting, typically within a SENA training center. Although they may visit the company occasionally, they are not yet fully integrated into the daily work environment. Practical Stage: This is the second phase, during which the apprentice applies what they learned in the classroom by working directly in a company. This is a full immersion into the labor market, where they perform tasks related to their field of study under supervision. This stage is essential to develop real skills and workplace habits.

Companies may hire apprentices in either or both stages. If the company hires the apprentice for both stages, this is known as dual modality of the learning contract.

Note: As of Law 2466 of 2025, learning contracts have transitioned into fixed-term employment contracts with full benefits during the practical stage.

What's New? A Quick Overview of Law 2466, 2025

Concept Before the Reform After the Reform Type of Contract Apprentice contract (not considered labor) Fixed-term special employment contract Academic or Learning Stage The maintenance allowance was for a sum of 50% of the minimum wage 75% of minimum wage + health and risk coverage Practical Stage The maintenance allowance was for a sum of 75% of the Colombian minimum legal wage (100% if the national unemployment rate was less than 10%) 100% of minimum wage + full labor benefits (fringe benefits, vacations, extralegal benefits, full social security contributions) Dual Modality The maintenance allowance was for a sum of 50%-75% depending on stage and unemployment rate Year 1: 75% of minimum wage Year 2: 100% of minimum wage + full labor benefits (fringe benefits, vacations, extralegal benefits) Non-Hiring Penalty The company had to pay 1 minimum wage per non-hired apprentice 1.5 times the minimum wage per non-hired apprentice

Apprenticeship contracts signed before June 26, 2025 will follow the previous rules. Only new contracts must comply with the updated labor reform.

For companies unsure as to how this affects hiring practices or workforce planning, working with legal counsel may help in structuring compliant contracts, calculating the apprentice quota, avoiding fines, and leveraging new opportunities under the Colombian labor law reforms for apprentices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.