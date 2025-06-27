Employer Health Plans Must Report Number Of Covered Children In New Mexico

Employers and health insurers must report to the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance the total number of children in New Mexico who were enrolled in the plan during any part of the previous year...

Employers will be required to report, by July 1, 2025, the number of children in New Mexico covered by their employer-sponsored group health plans. The reporting requirement comes from regulations under the state's Vaccine Purchasing Act, one of a handful of state laws that put surcharges on health insurers, group health plans, third-party administrators, or some combination, to fund states' purchases of vaccinations for children in the relevant state.

Quick Hits

New Mexico's Vaccine Purchasing Act requires employers that sponsor plans and health insurers to report the total number of children covered during the past year.

The purpose of the reporting is to help the state determine the quantity of vaccines to purchase.

The deadline to report the information is July 1, 2025.

Employers and health insurers must report to the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance the total number of children in New Mexico who were enrolled in the plan during any part of the previous year and were under the age of nineteen as of the previous December 31. Not included are any children who are not residents of New Mexico, children who are members of a Native American tribe, and children who are enrolled in Medicaid or another medical assistance program administered by the state.

Each year, the state will estimate the amount of money needed to purchase, store, and distribute vaccines to all insured children in the state, including a reserve of 10 percent of the amount estimated.

