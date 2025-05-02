Executive Order: Preparing Americans For High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs Of The Future

Executive Summary

This executive order aims to accelerate America's reindustrialization and economic growth by streamlining federal workforce development programs that will provide Americans with well-paying and high-demand jobs. The order seeks to reinforce and expand registered apprenticeship programs by safeguarding their integrity and building upon proven models of success.

Policy Actions

This order authorizes the secretaries of labor, commerce and education to review all federal workforce development programs and submit a report to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The report will outline strategies to support American workers and must include:

opportunities to integrate systems and realign resources to address workforce needs and the in-demand skills of emerging industries and companies investing in the U.S. identification of ineffective federal workforce development and education programs or related spending, along with proposals to reform or eliminate each program a review of existing statutory authorities that can support innovation and system integration to enhance employment opportunities and improve earnings for program participants investment opportunities to upskill current workers to meet industry demands, including the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace strategies to recognize alternative credentials and assessments beyond traditional four-year degrees that align with employer-specific skill requirements recommendations to streamline information collection processes for improved efficiency

In addition, the secretaries of labor, commerce and education are directed to submit a plan to achieve and exceed the goal of one million new active apprentices. They must also enhance transparency in the performance of all federal workforce development programs.

