Private Pension Funds In Georgia: Strengthening Retirement Planning Through Voluntary Participation

With retirement planning becoming increasingly important across emerging markets, Georgia's voluntary private pension fund framework offers individuals and businesses a valuable opportunity. Introduced under the 2019 Law on Private Pension Funds, the system is designed to complement the state pension scheme, enabling contributors to build additional savings while benefiting from legal protections and tax relief. But how does this model work in practice—and what should businesses be aware of?

A Closer Look at Georgia's Private Pension System

Additional Retirement Savings

Private pension funds help fill the gap left by state pensions, offering a second income stream for retirees through long-term, structured savings.

Tax Relief on Contributions

The law allows for tax-deductible contributions to private pension plans, making it a financially sound choice for individuals and employers alike.

Investment Flexibility



Fund members can allocate their savings across approved investment instruments, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, increasing potential returns over time.





Fund members can allocate their savings across approved investment instruments, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, increasing potential returns over time. Supervised and Transparent

Funds are regulated by the National Bank of Georgia, which ensures strong oversight and accountability in fund management.

Key Considerations for Employers and Individuals

❗ Exposure to Market Risks

Investment returns are not guaranteed and may fluctuate with market conditions.

❗ Voluntary Structure

As participation is not mandatory, adoption remains uneven—especially among low- to middle-income earners.

❗ Need for Financial Guidance

Navigating fund options and understanding fees may require expert assistance, especially for first-time investors.

Eurofast's Take

Eurofast offers expert legal and payroll advisory across the region. Our team in Tbilisi is ready to support businesses and individuals with compliance, tax efficiency, and optimal pension fund planning under Georgia's evolving labour law framework.

