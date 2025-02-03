ARTICLE
3 February 2025

This Week From The Hill (January 26 – February 1, 2025)

Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill, such as a newly introduced bill, a summary of a committee hearing, or another hot-button matter.

Senate Republicans are seeking to have President Trump's cabinet filled as quickly as possible, and to that end, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has told senators there will be no weekends off or recesses unless Democrats agree to waive procedural requirements that slow down votes on nominees. Over the weekend, the Senate voted to advance Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent, setting up a final vote for January 27 at 5:30 pm. Health and Human Services ("HHS") Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is slated to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on January 29 and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions ("HELP") Committee on January 30. Senate leadership has informally indicated that the HELP Committee will likely consider the nomination of Lori Chavez-DeRemer to be Secretary of Labor in February.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are holding meetings to figure out how to fund the government before the expiration of current appropriations on March 15, provide emergency relief related to the Los Angeles wildfires, increase the debt limit, and enact budget reconciliation legislation addressing administration priorities (e.g., tax, immigration/border security, and energy). House Republicans are holding their annual policy retreat in Florida the next three days and will meet with President Trump tonight. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters last week he hopes to return from the retreat with a clear plan for at least part of the way forward.

