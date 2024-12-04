Podcast Season 3, Episode 1 Now Available: Connecticut Paid Sick Leave

Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community.
On the first episode of the podcast, available on Spotify, Apple
Podcasts and wherever you listen to your favorite shows, host and
Shipman partner Dan Schwartz along with guest and Shipman partner
Peter Murphy break down the Paid Sick Leave Law and what it means
for employers in the state.
In the episode, Dan and Peter discuss some of the major shifts
that are happening on January 1, 2025 including the expansion of
coverage for employers and employees, and the new reasons that are
available to employees to take the leave, including a mental health
day.
They then go on to discuss the steps that employers should be
thinking about including how to provide notice to employees, how to
modify your existing policies, and how to track leave more
efficiently and effectively.
Listen in and be sure to subscribe. New episodes will drop every
few weeks and upcoming episodes will discuss artificial
intelligence and the workplace and more.