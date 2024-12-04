ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Podcast Season 3, Episode 1 Now Available: Connecticut Paid Sick Leave

SG
Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Daniel A. Schwartz and Peter J. Murphy
A new season of the popular Shipman & Goodwin Podcast, "From Lawyer to Employer" has just dropped and the first episode is right on time to discuss Connecticut's new Paid Sick Leave law.

On the first episode of the podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you listen to your favorite shows, host and Shipman partner Dan Schwartz along with guest and Shipman partner Peter Murphy break down the Paid Sick Leave Law and what it means for employers in the state.

In the episode, Dan and Peter discuss some of the major shifts that are happening on January 1, 2025 including the expansion of coverage for employers and employees, and the new reasons that are available to employees to take the leave, including a mental health day.

They then go on to discuss the steps that employers should be thinking about including how to provide notice to employees, how to modify your existing policies, and how to track leave more efficiently and effectively.

Listen in and be sure to subscribe. New episodes will drop every few weeks and upcoming episodes will discuss artificial intelligence and the workplace and more.

Authors
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Daniel A. Schwartz
Photo of Peter J. Murphy
Peter J. Murphy
