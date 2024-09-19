ARTICLE
19 September 2024

White House Launches 'Time Is Money' Initiative

Authors

On August 12, 2024, the Biden administration launched a new "Time Is Money" initiative, seeking to crack down on time-consuming and burdensome business processes.

The initiative includes a requirement for federal employee health plans to provide an online opportunity to submit claims. It also features an accompanying letter to health insurance CEOs from the heads of the US Department of Health and Human Services and US Department of Labor that challenges the CEOS to offer online claim submissions, deny claims only where appropriate, and provide clear steps to appeal decisions.

Read more about the initiative and other McDermott+ healthcare-related regulatory updates here.

