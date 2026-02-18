Avident Advisors also recently partnered with Ed Bee, PhD, ofTaimerica Management to develop a strategic plan and identify sites for Entergy New Orleans' economic development group.

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

Article Insights

Jones Walker are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Privacy and Law Practice Management topic(s)

Client-Centered Site Selection and Economic Development Solutions for Smart, Data-Driven Decisions.

Strategic Site Selection in a Changing Economic Landscape

In today's competitive global economy, corporate site selection decisions are increasingly complex and data-driven. Companies often turn to seasoned professionals with deep experience in real estate, finance, workforce development, environmental compliance, engineering, and tax and incentive negotiations. This same level of experience is essential when navigating relationships with state and local governments, economic development agencies, and other stakeholders.

Avident Advisors (formerly Jones Walker Consulting) brings all these capabilities together under one roof. The team has worked on more than a dozen projects and initiatives across three states, with additional engagements pending in 2026. These projects span industries such as steel processing, rare earth and synthetic minerals for battery production, logistics, data centers, new energy sources, and thereshoring of chemical manufacturing for medical supplies. Our team has negotiated high-impact projects resulting in billions of dollars in investment and tens of thousands of jobs.

One of our earliest successes was assisting Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Canadian-based rare earth manufacturer, in selecting its final two sites in Louisiana. Ucore ultimately chose the Alexandria Airpark, where the construction and renovation of an existing building began in May 2025. This facility will play a critical role in strengthening the US supply chain for battery materials.

Our largest project to date is Nemo Industries, the nation's largest artificial intelligence-focused pig iron plant. Announced in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, this $3 billion investment (with two additional possible phases for a total investment of $8 billon) will create more than 300 jobs in its first phase (up to 900 jobs in additional phases) following a three-state search led by Avident Advisors. This project underscores our deep roots and long-standing proficiency in site certification and industrial development.

Avident Advisors also recently partnered with Ed Bee, PhD, ofTaimerica Management to develop a strategic plan and identify sites for Entergy New Orleans' economic development group. The initiative focuses on attracting import distribution centers to New Orleans East, leveraging the new Port of New Orleans' Louisiana International Terminal under construction in Violet. Avident Advisors is now collaborating with Entergy on an Economic Development Administration grant to fund infrastructure improvements critical for site development and attracting these import distribution centers to increase container volumes through Port NOLA's container terminal, which opens in 2028.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities in 2026 and Beyond

Current market conditions — tariff uncertainty, tax changes, and a shifting job market — have slowed projects. However, a surge in activity is anticipated in mid-2026, led by growth in steel, shipbuilding, hydrogen, battery materials, aerospace, food processing, and data centers.

Shipbuilding, in particular, is poised for expansion. The US Gulf Coast, East Coast, and inland waterways offer prime opportunities for manufacturing and foreign joint ventures to modernize technology. Former fabrication yards now present attractive options for new operations.

Across all sectors, top site selection criteria remain consistent: power, infrastructure, workforce, and water. States are investing heavily in site readiness — $400 million in New York, $40 million annually in Alabama, and $150 million in Louisiana — while shifting incentives toward customized infrastructure and workforce solutions.

As an affiliate of Jones Walker LLP, one of the nation's leading economic development law firms, Avident Advisors provides clients with direct access to top-tier legal resources in tax, government relations, real estate, and project finance — along with industry-specific knowledge in construction, energy, manufacturing, and more.

Avident Advisors helps clients uncover hidden opportunities and maximize returns on economic investment projects. As the market rebounds, our team stands ready to guide your business to the right location.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.