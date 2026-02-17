US Economic Clash With Beijing: Cutting Off Funding To Chinese Tech

McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:

"Is the free movement of capital, a pillar of liberalism, crumbling? After monitoring incoming investments, now comes the control of outgoing investments."

Sabine Naugès offers her thoughts on France 24. To watch the full interview, please click here.

