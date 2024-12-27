Key Changes To The State Attorneys General – 2024 To 2025 Transition

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1

Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia held elections for State Attorney General, resulting in six new attorneys general.

Key takeaway #2

The political party breakdown for state attorneys general in 2025 will be 23 Democrats and 28 Republicans (including the District of Columbia).

Ten states held elections for state attorney general last month. Those states include: Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia. Of the ten elections, there was only one change in political party—Pennsylvania, from Democrat to Republican. Additionally, six states elected new attorneys general—North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and West Virginia. Notably, three attorneys general were elected governor of their respective states. Those incoming governors include Josh Stein of North Carolina, Bob Ferguson of Washington, and Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia. A summary of each new attorney general and attorney general turned governor is below, listed alphabetically.

New Attorneys General

North Carolina–Jeff Jackson, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican candidate Dan Bishop, and is the incoming North Carolina Attorney General. A veteran and former prosecutor, Jackson is currently a congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing North Carolina's 14thDistrict. Jackson has made consumer protection, environmental justice, and tackling the fentanyl epidemic, among other things, his policy and legal priorities. Jackson replaces Governor-Elect Josh Stein.

Oregon–Dan Rayfield, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican Will Lathrop, and is the incoming Oregon Attorney General. Rayfield was previously a representative in the Oregon House of Representatives, where he served as speaker from 2022 to 2024. Rayfield ran a campaign focused on standing up against national threats to reproductive health, protecting consumers, and stopping gun violence. Rayfield replaces Ellen Rosenblum who has served three terms as Oregon's Attorney General and recently served as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Pennsylvania–Dave Sunday, the Republican candidate, defeated Democratic candidate Eugene DePasquale, and is the incoming Pennsylvania Attorney General. Sunday has previously served as District Attorney in York County, PA, and as a special assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Sunday replaces Democrat Michelle Henry who was appointed Attorney General when former Attorney General Josh Shapiro stepped down to become governor in 2023. Sunday ran on a platform of public safety and protecting Pennsylvanians from the opioid epidemic.

Utah–Derek Brown, the Republican candidate, defeated Democratic candidate Rudy Bautista, and is the incoming Utah Attorney General. Brown is no stranger to politics, having held a seat in the Utah House of Representatives, worked for Utah U.S. Senator Mike Lee as Deputy Chief of Staff and State Director, and served as chair of the Utah Republican Party. Brown ran a campaign focused on protecting constitutional rights, standing up to "Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Government," and protecting natural resources.

Washington–Nick Brown, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican Pete Serrano, and is the incoming Washington Attorney General. Brown previously served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington and as general counsel for outgoing Governor Jay Inslee. Brown replaces Governor-Elect Bob Ferguson. When sworn in, Brown will become Washington's first Black attorney general. Brown's priorities are focused on combatting discrimination, preventing gun violence, and supporting labor rights. He has also called for the creation of a Worker Protection Unit.

West Virginia–John "J.B." McCuskey, the Republican candidate, defeated Democratic candidate Teresa Toriseva, and is the incoming West Virginia Attorney General. McCuskey has been a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and most recently served as the State Auditor since 2017. McCuskey replaces Patrick Morrisey, who won election as West Virginia's next governor. McCuskey made climate and energy policy the centerpieces of his campaign.

Attorneys General Turn Governor

North Carolina–Josh Stein, outgoing North Carolina Attorney General, was elected Governor. A former state legislature and two-term state attorney general, Stein will enter office with a Republican-led legislature that has already ushered in new laws limiting his authority as governor. The legislature also limited the incoming attorney general's authority as well. The current governor (Cooper) and Stein have sued to block the new laws. As Attorney General, Stein prioritized public safety, combatting the opioid epidemic, and consumer protection.

Washington–Bob Ferguson, outgoing Washington Attorney General, was elected Governor. As attorney general, Ferguson was an outspoken critic of President-Elect Trump's first term, suing the Trump administration dozens of times. As Governor-Elect, Ferguson has taken steps to rebuff the incoming federal administration's priorities. Over the course of his tenure as attorney general, Ferguson has been focused on healthcare-related issues, gun reform, and the environment.

West Virginia–Patrick Morrisey, outgoing West Virginia Attorney General, was elected Governor. Morrisey served as attorney general for 10 years. As attorney general, Morrisey sued the federal government on environmental and opioid-related issues and relating to the Affordable Care Act. Morrisey also signed an amicus brief led by Texas Attorney General Paxton seeking to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Other Important State AG Development

Outgoing Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (Democrat) will be replaced by New Hampshire John Formella (Republican) as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).

The political party breakdown for state attorneys general in 2025 will be 23 Democrats and 28 Republicans (including the District of Columbia).

Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General practice group will continue to monitor state attorneys general activity as the 2025 transition looms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.