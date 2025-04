provide guidance on how to tackle the annual project of updating an independent school's student handbook to meet both evolving laws and best practices.

Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton, Professional Association has been committed to serving their clients, community and colleagues for over 100 years. They are one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts and Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Published: McLane.com

March 26, 2025

Brian B. Garrett, Linda S. Johnson, and Sean S. LaPorta, provide guidance on how to tackle the annual project of updating an independent school's student handbook to meet both evolving laws and best practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.