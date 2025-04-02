ARTICLE
2 April 2025

FTC Signals Strong Stance On Civil Investigation Demands

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
In a March 10 blog post, the new Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) reaffirmed the agency's commitment to enforcing consumer protection laws through Civil Investigation Demands (CIDs).
United States Consumer Protection
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a March 10 blog post, the new Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) reaffirmed the agency's commitment to enforcing consumer protection laws through Civil Investigation Demands (CIDs).

A CID is a legally enforceable demand requiring recipients to provide requested documents, testimony, reports, or other information. The FTC issues CIDs to entities and individuals it believes may have violated the law, as well as to third parties who may possess relevant information.

The FTC expects full and timely compliance with CIDs, and failure to respond can lead to legal action, including judicial enforcement. While BCP may work with recipients to tailor requests or adjust response deadlines, recipients must initiate such discussions well in advance. Additionally, recipients are generally required to meet with FTC staff soon after receiving a CID. Although this requirement can be waived, the meeting provides a crucial opportunity to raise and address any compliance challenges.

Putting It Into Practice: The new BCP Director's first blog post since his appointment highlights the FTC's continued focus on financial institutions and fintech companies that engage with consumers. Businesses and individuals that receive a CID should

  • Act Promptly: Track all deadlines and contact the FTC staff identified in the CID to discuss compliance.
  • Seek Legal Counsel: Consult with experienced legal counsel to ensure appropriate and timely responses.
  • Engage Cooperatively: Proactively communicate with the FTC, as the agency may consider adjustments to requests or deadlines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Beineng Zhang
Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More