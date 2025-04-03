ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Supply Chain Check Up: Sector Performance Presents A Mixed Picture, Ahead Of Tariffs Implementation

In the final quarter of 2024, the Apparel and Luxury sectors saw impressive performance in inventory turnover, contrasting with a noticeable decline in consumer spending on big-ticket items in the Durables sector.
Randy Burt, Brett Meyer, and Ben Roers
In the final quarter of 2024, the Apparel and Luxury sectors saw impressive performance in inventory turnover, contrasting with a noticeable decline in consumer spending on big-ticket items in the Durables sector. Concurrently, crude oil prices experienced a downward trend due to weak demand and increased oil production. Looking ahead, the new tariffs set to take effect next month are expected to present significant challenges for consumer products companies as they navigate potential supply chain disruptions.

1605698b.jpg

1605698c.jpg

