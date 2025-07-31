ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Consumers Spend Cautiously While Still Concerned About The Economy

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

Retail sales figures saw a modest improvement in Q2 2025 compared to the previous quarter, with sectors such as food (dining out), travel, and leisure showing stronger performance as winter subsided.
United States Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
1658480 a.jpg

Retail sales figures saw a modest improvement in Q2 2025 compared to the previous quarter, with sectors such as food (dining out), travel, and leisure showing stronger performance as winter subsided. Despite this, consumer sentiment continues to decline. Inflation is beginning to rise and is expected to worsen as tariffs take effect. The evolving economic landscape raises important questions about how consumer goods companies will respond. How might they adapt to these shifting dynamics?

FIGURE 1: Quarterly U.S. Retail Sales (exc. Auto & Gas)

1658480 b.jpg

FIGURE 2: Quarterly U.S. Consumer Sentiment

1658480 c.jpg

FIGURE 3: Quarterly U.S. Income and Debt Tracker

1658480 d.jpg

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Brett Meyer
Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
