NASAA Electronic Filing Depository Platform Migration: Changes And Deadlines Effective January 2025

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) will implement changes to the Electronic Filing Depository (EFD) website, which NASAA first launched in 2014. The EFD platform streamlines the state securities filing process and is used not only for the submission of filing notices, fees, and forms directly to the states, U.S. territories, and jurisdictions, but also by filers and issuers of securities offerings to research state filing information on securities offerings in the various states.

Beginning Jan. 6, 2025, all filings and payments must be made through a newly migrated EFD on a new website: nasaaefd.org. Support contact will also have a new number: 1-800-378-5007. The current website, efdnasaa.org, will NOT be available after Dec. 31, 2024. Use of the new platform affects all filings and payments made through EFD (e.g., Form D, Form NF, and franchise filings).

These changes will affect the project filings as follows:

All new and renewal filings due between Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2025, must be submitted no later than midnight, ET, Dec. 31, 2024, on the current website (efdnasaa.org).

Private offerings on Form D where the date of first sale is Dec. 18 or 19, which prior to the migration could have been filed in the first week of January 2025, now must be filed by Dec. 31, 2024.

The new EFD website will maintain the credentials from the old EFD website. Accordingly, necessary credentials, such as usernames and passwords, will NOT need to be changed.

As a reminder, unlike EDGAR, which is closed on weekends and holidays, the EFD platform does not close.

The EFD Resources page on NASAA's website will be kept up to date with all information related to the system migration.

