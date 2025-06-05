Investigation Services Including Digital Forensic Review, Data Analysis And Interviews

Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries.
Client : A leading Indian automotive lubricants
company
Service Offered : Investigation Services
Sector / Industry : Automobiles
Objective
The client was concerned with internal employees receiving
potential financial favors or kickbacks from third parties. They
wanted to gather evidence, conduct an investigation and assess
whether the employees had mismanaged financial information.
Impact
Nexdigm conducted a thorough investigation of the employees
involved and used disc imaging of employees' laptops to gather
evidence of malpractice. Following the investigation, the
management initiated disciplinary actions on employees and enhanced
their monitoring mechanism to address similar issues in future.