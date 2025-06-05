Investigation Services Including Digital Forensic Review, Data Analysis And Interviews

The client was concerned with internal employees receiving potential financial favors or kickbacks from third parties. They wanted to gather evidence, conduct an investigation and assess whether the employees had mismanaged financial information.

Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.

Client : A leading Indian automotive lubricants company

Service Offered : Investigation Services

Sector / Industry : Automobiles

Objective

The client was concerned with internal employees receiving potential financial favors or kickbacks from third parties. They wanted to gather evidence, conduct an investigation and assess whether the employees had mismanaged financial information.

Impact

Nexdigm conducted a thorough investigation of the employees involved and used disc imaging of employees' laptops to gather evidence of malpractice. Following the investigation, the management initiated disciplinary actions on employees and enhanced their monitoring mechanism to address similar issues in future.

Download Case Study

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.