QUALCOMM Incorporated's $1.5 Billion Registered Notes Offering

Cravath represented QUALCOMM Incorporated in connection with its $1.5 billion registered notes offering. QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global technology leader, helping to bring intelligent computing everywhere through the development and commercialization of foundational technologies. The transaction closed on May 21, 2025.
The Cravath team included partner D. Scott Bennett and associates Caroline B. Bowman and Lucille Dai‑He on capital markets matters; partner Andrew T. Davis and associate Eduardo D. Jacobo on tax matters; and associate H. Bianca Hsing on executive compensation and benefits matters. Harold Ekeh also worked on capital markets matters.
