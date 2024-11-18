Dimensions Of Diversity: Driving Diversity: Data-Driven Solutions For Inclusive Leadership (Podcast)

In the second part of our two-part series, authors Barry Conchie and Sarah Dalton continue their chat with host Lloyd Freeman. Following the first part of our discussion, the conversation now shifts to solutions, exploring how organizations can improve diversity through objective assessments and data-driven hiring.

The authors examine the role of Chief Diversity Officers, highlighting the importance of proper resourcing and skills to drive change. The guests also share some best practices for improving talent acquisition and leveraging data to eliminate biases from hiring decisions. The episode concludes with optimism, focusing on how shifting mindsets and practices can create more diverse and inclusive leadership teams.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

