ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Dimensions Of Diversity: Understanding Leadership Bias And Enhancing The Selection Process (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In the first part of our two part series, Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Barry Conchie and Sarah Dalton...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Authors

In the first part of our two part series, Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Barry Conchie and Sarah Dalton, authors of Five Talents that Really Matter: How Great Leaders Drive Extraordinary Performance. Barry and Sarah discuss the systemic issues in leadership selection, focusing on biases around education, experience, and likability.

They explore how affinity and confirmation biases impact leadership choices and emphasize the need for demographic diversity and diversity of thought. Sarah introduces the "lazy brains" concept and how likability skews appointments, while Barry critiques organizations' reliance on subjective measures.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More