Dimensions Of Diversity: Understanding Leadership Bias And Enhancing The Selection Process (Podcast)

In the first part of our two part series, Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Barry Conchie and Sarah Dalton, authors of Five Talents that Really Matter: How Great Leaders Drive Extraordinary Performance. Barry and Sarah discuss the systemic issues in leadership selection, focusing on biases around education, experience, and likability.

They explore how affinity and confirmation biases impact leadership choices and emphasize the need for demographic diversity and diversity of thought. Sarah introduces the "lazy brains" concept and how likability skews appointments, while Barry critiques organizations' reliance on subjective measures.

Listen to the Podcast

