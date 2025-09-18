ARTICLE
18 September 2025

Trump Administration Puts The Kibosh On Two Pending ADA Rulemakings

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
As we had predicted, no new ADA regulations will issue during the current Administration. On September 11, 2025, the DOJ announced in the Federal Register that it would not be pursuing 54 pending regulatory actions.
United States New York Employment and HR
Minh N. Vu and John Egan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Seyfarth Synopsis: There will be no new regulations for accessible equipment/furniture or public rights of way issued during this Administration.

As we had predicted, no new ADA regulations will issue during the current Administration. On September 11, 2025, the DOJ announced in the Federal Register that it would not be pursuing 54 pending regulatory actions. Two of those concern the ADA: (1) A rulemaking about accessible equipment and furniture in public accommodations and state and local government facilities, and (2) a rulemaking concerning accessible routes in public areas falling under the jurisdiction of state and local governments.

While the inaction may appear helpful to cover entities at first blush, it is not necessarily so. Public accommodations still have to make reasonable modifications to their normal policies and procedures under Title III of the ADA where necessary to ensure access for individuals with disabilities, and providing equipment and furniture that such individuals can use could fall under that obligation. For instance, in 2021, a plaintiff sued a hotel about the height of its beds in accessible rooms and the court refused to dismiss the case because of the reasonable modification provision, even in the absence of a regulation specifying the height of an accessible bed. The DOJ sided with the plaintiff in a Statement of Interest filed in the case.

Additionally, state and local government entities have an obligation under Title II to provide services, programs, or activities that are accessible. That includes pedestrian and vehicular areas such as public sidewalks and walkways, curb ramps, pedestrian signals, and on-street parking. There has been litigation over the application of Title II of the ADA to these so-called public "right of way" elements, including a noteworthy decision by a federal court in 2021 requiring the City of New York to install thousands of accessible pedestrian signals at crosswalks for the benefit of individuals with visual disabilities.

The DOJ halted these regulatory actions to comply with Executive Order 14192 which imposes a regulatory cap for fiscal year 2025 and instructs the heads of all agencies ''to ensure that the total incremental cost of all new regulations'' issued during the year is ''significantly less than zero.'' Additionally, any new incremental costs must ''be offset by the elimination of existing costs associated with at least 10 prior regulations.''

Edited by: Kristina M. Launey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Minh N. Vu
Minh N. Vu
Photo of John Egan
John Egan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More